Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

JEF opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 112,217.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

