Jefferies Financial Group Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

