JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,970 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. 403,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,037. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

