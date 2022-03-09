JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after buying an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.72. 231,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

