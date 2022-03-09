JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. 248,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

