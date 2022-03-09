JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,808. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

