JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.