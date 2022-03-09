JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 109,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.41. 63,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

