John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HEQ opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

