John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
HEQ opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
