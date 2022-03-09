John P. Rielly Sells 6,990 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 6,990 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $687,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

