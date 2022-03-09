Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 260,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
