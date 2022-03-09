JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of JAGG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 829,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

