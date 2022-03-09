JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,833. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

