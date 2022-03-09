KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

