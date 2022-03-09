KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 1,759,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in KBR by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

