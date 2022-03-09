Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $670.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 723 ($9.47), with a volume of 126008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.25).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 861.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 917.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company has a market cap of £526.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

