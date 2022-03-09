Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.83

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.83 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 96.76 ($1.27). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 100.05 ($1.31), with a volume of 24,471 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($176.89) to £136 ($178.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.48 million and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77.
In other Kerry Group news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £105 ($137.58) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($390,035.38).
About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.