Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.83

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.83 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 96.76 ($1.27). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 100.05 ($1.31), with a volume of 24,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($176.89) to £136 ($178.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.48 million and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

In other Kerry Group news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £105 ($137.58) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($390,035.38).

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

