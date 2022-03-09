Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $439.47 and last traded at $449.74. 5,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYCCF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.40.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

