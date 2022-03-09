Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. 50,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

