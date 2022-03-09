Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 4%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 113,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 28,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Trundle Project located in the Central West of New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Brazilian Diamonds Limited and changed its name to Kincora Copper Limited in January 2011.

