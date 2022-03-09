Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 570,427 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

