Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KAII opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,963,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

