Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

KOPN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 37,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 821,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kopin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

