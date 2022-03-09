Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

KOP traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Koppers by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

