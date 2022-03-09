Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.28 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of KFY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 503,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.
In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
