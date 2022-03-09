Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

