Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

