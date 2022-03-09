Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

