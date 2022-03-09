Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.74. 87,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,263,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

