Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,409. The company has a market cap of $969.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

