Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Shares of VT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. 263,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

