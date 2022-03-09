Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 90,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,212. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.