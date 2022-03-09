Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 94,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,567. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

