Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,581 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

