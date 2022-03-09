Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,411,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 120,308 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 131,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

