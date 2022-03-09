Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 15%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 379,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 282,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of £77.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.42.

Kropz Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa.

