Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

KUASF has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KUASF stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

