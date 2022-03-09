Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 618.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGYRF. Morgan Stanley cut Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 65 to CHF 70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

