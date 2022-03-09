LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
LaserBond Company Profile (Get Rating)
