LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

LaserBond Company Profile

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

