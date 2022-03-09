Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.94 and last traded at $155.94. Approximately 1,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55.

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

