Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lazydays by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lazydays by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

