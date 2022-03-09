Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 542.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

