Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEN stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

