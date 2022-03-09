Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.31. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Lennox International stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,949. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $243.92 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

