Lethean Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $649,374.59 and approximately $507.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,302.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.43 or 0.06524215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00738263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00445445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00348054 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.