LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 23,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 185,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

