Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $212.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $139.31. 9,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $132.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

