Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 8928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

