LifeStance Health Group (LFST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LFST stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

