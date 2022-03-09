Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lifestyle International in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifestyle International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Lifestyle International has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

